Shifnal into the last four of the Shropshire Cup

Bowls

They had a bye in the quarter-finals as The Rhyn withdrew and now, as unbeaten promotion-chasers in Division Two of the Mid Shropshire League, will really fancy their chances of winning the KGJ Insurance-sponsored competition. But while they had their feet up, Sir John Bayley and Premier hopefuls Adderley were involved in a thrilling last eight tie at the neutral venue of Hanwood.

The tie finished all square on 220 shots apiece, but the Bayley Boys progressed on the most winners rule thanks to taking seven of 12 games, John Potter their 21-12 best.

Past winners Prince of Wales Hotel were too strong for Horsehay at Chester Road, winning by 25 chalks with Clair Barker’s 21-7 the best of their three single-figure winners, and Castlefields overpowered Handall at the Bayley by 35 as Dan Jones won 21-6.

Whitchurch and the Premier league dominate the last four line-up in the Shropshire senior inter-league championship. Both have two teams through to the semi-finals, but Whitchurch B had a real struggle to get past Mid Shropshire A at Old Shrewsbury on Saturday night in their quarter-final showdown.

They were 34 shots up after the first four on the No.2 green, Liam Jones winning 21-7, but a clean sweep of the back four by the Telford-based league featuring Paul Beer (21-4) and Joe Killen (21-9) meant the margin was just five by the end.

On the No.1 green Whitchurch A beat Shropshire Ladies by 56, Carl Hinton and Derek Wright both winning 21-6, while over at Donnington Wood both Premier teams won.

The Blue beat Mid Shropshire B by 55 on a difficult new green while Premier White saw off Market Drayton by 59 on the old green with Kieran Buckley winning 21-3.

Bowlers from Audlem and Victoria were celebrating after the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League’s singles knockout day.

Greg Ashton (Audlem) and Victoria’s Irene Bloore won the gents and ladies titles respectively at Tilstock, both with 21-12 victories in their finals.

Ashton beat Mike Proudlove (Bridgewater) as eight contested the gents competition while Bloore defeated Lesley Jones (Wollerton) as six ladies took part.

League secretary-treasurer Wendy Icke said: “Thank you to all who attended and thank you to Tilstock for hosting the event.”