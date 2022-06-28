Graham Turner overcomes stroke to win again

Graham Turner (left)

The 2019 winner, who had a stroke just before Christmas, did it again by beating 2018 champion Alan Boulton (Adderley) with a brilliant fightback in the final at Madeley Cricket Club BC.

“I can still turn it on – 18-7 down in the final of the Shropshire Vets Merit to Alan Boulton and ran out to win,” said a proud Turner, who bowls for St Georges in the seniors league and promotion-chasing Shifnal in division two of the Mid Shropshire League.

County President and competition organiser Mike Potter added: “Both finalists agreed to forego the five chalks on the card to play a straight 21-up game.

“The game began evenly and was 4-4 until Alan showed some fine close bowling in the 45 metre corners to force a strong 18-7 lead after 20 ends. That was until Graham wrestled the jack and changed the mark to 25 metres up and down the middle of the green and gradually clawed his way back, winning the next 11 ends to run out the unlikely winner 21-18 after 31 ends.”