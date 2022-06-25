An ‘emotional’ weekend for Brookes family

Bowls stock pic

Harry Brookes (Wem USC) was declared SPS Whitchurch League Under-18 Merit winner as he was the only youngster to both entering Saturday nights competition at Nantwich Park Road.

And his elder brother Will was runner-up in the Under-25 Merit at the same time and place, losing in the final to Adderley clubmate Ed Proudlove as seven contested the title.

Earlier in the Will and dad Jamie Brookes had reached the semi-finals of the Shropshire Father & Son doubles at Meole Brace.

“That bowling thing has given me almost all emotions over this week,” admitted proud dad Jamie.

“Fulfilment while doubling up with my lad, Harry, and getting to the semis of the father & son, and fatherly pride while watching both youngest sons show their continuous improvement.