Wright hunting for a repeat at Sinclair in County Finals

That’s because the last time the Telford club hosted the biggest day on the Shropshire crown green calendar – back in 1994 - it was a 35-year-old Wright who triumphed to add to his 1979 success.

And Wright returns to the same venue on Sunday as a finalist again as County President Mike Potter turns to Sinclair to host his big day from 11am.

Now eligible to play veterans bowls, he’s one of a high class field of 32 that has qualified to battle it out for the stunning Charles Beddard Cup in the Barlows Fire & Security-sponsored competition.

Despite being on the waiting list for a knee replacement operation, Wright is playing well this season and qualified at Joules BC in Market Drayton by beating Scott Moseley 21-20.

Since then he's helped Whitchurch win the Shropshire veterans inter-league championship with four wins and he can't wait for Sunday.