Shropshire 'proud' of performance in British Ladies Veterans County Championship

Shropshire Ladies

An early start to get to West Yorkshire was rewarded with an opening round robin victory over Merseyside A by 20 shots at Cleckheaton Moorend in the eight-a-side event.

Marg Fray won 15-2, Sue Conneely 15-3, Gil Berry 15-6 and Wendy Jones 15-7 to secure the Salopians a 98-78 victory and give them a great chance of topping section A to make the semi-finals.

But another four winners against Staffordshire, Berry again starring 15-5, was not enough to prevent a narrow five chalk loss (96-91).

And a 107-97 defeat at the hands of Burton spelt the end of their campaign, Ros Maiden their best winner with a 21-8 card.

The Cleckheaton trip came just thee days after the ladies had recorded two fine wins in the Shropshire veterans inter-league championship at Wrockwardine Wood.

And county secretary Helen Clee said on returning from Yorkshrie: “Another great effort ladies! I think we did ourselves and Shropshire proud.”