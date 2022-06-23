Notification Settings

Shropshire 'proud' of performance in British Ladies Veterans County Championship

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

Pride in the performance was most important for Shropshire at the British Ladies veterans county championship.

Shropshire Ladies
An early start to get to West Yorkshire was rewarded with an opening round robin victory over Merseyside A by 20 shots at Cleckheaton Moorend in the eight-a-side event.

Marg Fray won 15-2, Sue Conneely 15-3, Gil Berry 15-6 and Wendy Jones 15-7 to secure the Salopians a 98-78 victory and give them a great chance of topping section A to make the semi-finals.

But another four winners against Staffordshire, Berry again starring 15-5, was not enough to prevent a narrow five chalk loss (96-91).

And a 107-97 defeat at the hands of Burton spelt the end of their campaign, Ros Maiden their best winner with a 21-8 card.

The Cleckheaton trip came just thee days after the ladies had recorded two fine wins in the Shropshire veterans inter-league championship at Wrockwardine Wood.

And county secretary Helen Clee said on returning from Yorkshrie: “Another great effort ladies! I think we did ourselves and Shropshire proud.”

Shropshire have yet to win the over-60s title while North Shropshire did in 2014, but did not enter this year’s event.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

