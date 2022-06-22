Notification Settings

Shropshire Ladies march on towards semi-finals

BowlsPublished: Comments

It can’t get much more convincing for Shropshire as they march towards another semi-final appearance in the British Ladies County Championship.

Awayday aces: The Shropshire Ladies team that won in Coventry in the British Ladies County Championship
Three-time winners of the title since 2008, they sit proudly on top of qualifying section three after beating North Midlands both home and away on Sunday.

Despite having to make changes due to Isle of Man Festival departures, Shropshire still managed to win by 116 shots overall, a 39-chalk success with seven winners out of 12 for the away team at Potters Green in Coventry really catching the eye.

There Wendy Jones starred with a 21-7 card, Sue Conneely (21-10) and Sarah Weaver and Jayne Craggs (both 21-12s) played leading roles as the visitors were always in front.

At home at Hanwood it was Molly Sullivan’s 21-8 that led a first four surge before Tracy Bound (21-3), new county champion Cheryl Caswell (21-5) and Emily Cunningham (21-8) inflicted real damage in the back four to clock up 77 shot margin. That means Shropshire are the only unbeaten side in the group with a clash against winless North Derbyshire to come next month to secure a place in the knockout stages in mid August.

Delighted Shropshire official Louise Cotton declared: “Well done ladies – great job!”

Now the big question is whether the county’s selectors will stick with a winning side or recall the missing big guns for the North Derby match.

