Shropshire Cup gets down to the last eight stage

Bowls stock

Adderley, who aspire to join the elite in the Premier League, Prince of Wales Hotel, their Tanners Shropshire League rivals Castlefields and a trio of Molson Coors Mid Shropshire clubs feature in the quarter-finals of the Shropshire Cup.

They face 12-a-side ties at neutral venues in the KGJ Insurance-sponsored knockout with Adderley against Sir John Bayley at Hanwood perhaps the tastiest.

Horsehay can expect a tough test against Prince Hotel at Chester Road (men’s green), promotion-chasing Shifnal will hope to be too strong for The Rhyn at Hadnall while Castlefields face Hadnall on the Bayley No.1.

Tonight is also last 32 night in the SPS Whitchurch League’s Jubilee Doubles with Audlem A having a bye and 15 ties at neutral venues.

n North Shropshire’s fate in the British Parks’ County Bowls Championship now depends on a crunch showdown next month.

That’s when they will take on unbeaten South Yorkshire with the winners guaranteed top spot in qualifying Group C and a place in the semi-finals in August.

North Shropshire were in control of their own destiny until Sunday, when a 19 points to 12 and 64-shot defeat against North Staffordshire put them on the back foot.