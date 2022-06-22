Cash boost for Shropshire bowler Jamie King ahead of the Isle of Man Festival

Jamie King shows off his trophy

Wrockwardine Wood star Jamie King won the Ballacashtal Cup at Castletown on Sunday as 69 locals and visiting bowlers warmed up for the week-long Festival.

Shropshire senior team regular King refused to be beaten in a final against Steven Barber (Chapel Park) that could have gone either way after he had forged 19-14 ahead..

“At 19-19 a good lead from Barber put him in the driving seat, but King played a perfect second bowl to lead 20-19,” said a competition spokesman. “And a good second bowl on the last end which wasn’t beaten secured a 21-19 victory to win the famous trophy as Jamie made a fantastic start to his week – with his family arriving in time to see him claim the win.

“The presentation was made by competition secretary Kath Kinley and Jamie, upon accepting the trophy and £300 first prize, thanked everyone who had helped on the day, stating he was delighted to win the trophy on his first visit to the green.”

King, a past Junior Waterloo champion and Midland Masters winner, had planned to play in the Ferry Classic at Nobles Park in Douglas on Sunday, but the switch paid dividends.

He knocked out the last homester Nathan Cooil with a convincing 21-12 win in the last eight and defeated James Higgins (Meersbrook) with two quickfire doubles when 20-17 down in the semi-finals.

n Village club Adderley bowed out of the British Super Cup at the hands of the Lloyd Hotel.

The city slickers from Manchester put the Premier League hopefuls to the sword by adding a 13-shot away win in the 31-up four home-four away knockout.

Only Jack Hazeldine (31-20) managed a home win as the Hoteliers wrapped up an overall success by 42 chalks to make the second round.