Former County star wins Richard Chesters Memorial Day

Winner John Breeze receives the new trophy from Ann Chesters and her family

Breeze, now playing for Newport, beat clubmate Bill Titley 21-7 in Sunday’s final as the village club paid tribute to its late long serving secretary and treasurer.

“I was really pleased to win the trophy as the Edgmond club started at the same time as Ercall Magna (in High Ercall, where he learned to play,” said Breeze.

The sunshine success capped a fine week for the County Merit winner from 2000 as he had won the Broseley Pro-AM in aid of charity the previous weekend in partnership with Royston Minton.

Speeches and a tree planting ceremony conducted by Fred Weeden opened proceedings before nearly 30 bowlers contested the new trophy.

“What a truly wonderful day we had at the Richard Chesters Memorial Day. Thank you so much to all that attended and contributed - we hope we did Richard proud,” said club spokesperson Sarah Glenholmes.