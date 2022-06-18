Bowlers chasing Olympic success at Much Wenlock

Wenlock Olympian Games singles knockout – on Sunday, July 3, at Much Wenlock, starting at 10.30am. Open to men and women at £5 per bowler. Book with Bob Mumford on 01952 727138. Dennis Lewis Open – one-day singles at SJB on Sunday, July 17, from 10am on both greens. Entry fee £20 and £900 first prize if all 64 places are taken, book with Michael Cooper on 07908 476654. Doubles KO for the Wenlock Olympian Games– at Broseley on Sunday, July 10 (10.30am start). Entry £10 per pair by June 30, names to Gail Hall on 07825 641814. £700 Edgmond Summer Open – one-dayer on Saturday, July 9, for 32 entries at £20. First prize £350 and money down to last eight. Book with Sue Wright (07427 587546) or Sarah Glenholmes (email: sjg631@outlook.com). SJB Mixed Doubles – for 16 pairs at £14 each on Saturday, July 16 (12 noon start). Winners to get £400 with full house, book with Michael Cooper on 07908 476654. Johnstown Open Singles – 32 places at £15 each and all fees to be paid out in prizes. Qualifying sessions are on the evenings of Saturday, July 9 and 16, with finals night on July 23, entries to Jon Shaw via Facebook. Open triples at Chirk AAA all on Sunday, July 10 - maximum of 32 places for trios at £30. Prize money depends on number of entries, book with Ian Jones on 07548 239181. Roly Edwards Doubles at Bishop’s Castle – 10.30am start on Sunday, August 14, for 16 pairs at £15 to play for £100 first prize. No home bowlers, contact Wayne on 07794 152787.