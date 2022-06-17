Simpson hits back to bag Shropshire League Merit title

Bowls

The Sir John Bayley bowler was staring defeat in the face as Castlefields king Callum Wraight raced 12-4 up in the final on Old Shrewsbury No.1 on Saturday night.

“Scott produced an incredible fightback against one of the game’s best (to win 21-15),” said league chief Rob Burroughs.

“He was trailing 12-4 to Callum on his usual 20m marks to and from the crown, but Scott produced some excellent corner bowling to lead 13-12.

“Then at 15 across a bad end by Callum gifted Scott a two, he then got another good two in the opposite corner, and earned two singles to win the trophy for the first time.”

Wraight, yet to get his name on the John Coxill Trophy, had also raced 14-3 on Pete Grimston (St Georges) in his semi-final before winning 21-12, while Simpson moved towards the £250 first prize with a 21-13 success over Adderley’s Phil Jones.

“Well done to Scott on his maiden success and commiserations to Callum, who surely will have his name on the trophy in the near future,” added Burroughs.

“Thank you to Old Shrewsbury for preparing a great green and being a great host, and to Mike Potter for rushing over from the veterans inter-league to referee.”