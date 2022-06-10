Richard Chesters

Richard Chesters will be remembered at Edgmond Bowling Club, where he served as club secretary from 1978 until falling ill late last year. He passed away in February.

His club will host the Richard Chesters Memorial Day in aid of Severn Hospice, starting with a service and tree planting from 10am.

And, from 11am, a knockout bowling competition will be held with representatives invited from all clubs affiliated to the Mid Shropshire Bowls League, Seniors Bowling League and Whitchurch Bowling League.

The event will also include a raffle, tombola and book sale while there will be music, food and refreshments.

Bowls club member Sarah Glenholmes said: “Richard was a big part of Edgmond Bowling Club, hence he was referred to as Mr Edgmond."

“He was secretary, treasurer and lots of jobs at the club. It was his life above everything. He was just so dedicated to it. He’s very sadly missed. We really notice now he’s no longer here.”

Richard was also a former Mid Shropshire League chairman and, after his passing in February, president Mike Potter said: “Richard was one of those true gents of our game and will be sorely missed, both as a deserving Life Member of the Mid Shropshire League and by his many friends.”