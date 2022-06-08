Notification Settings

Hughes cashes in on fine form with open win

By Russell Youll

Nick Hughes is enjoying a super season bowling for Malpas Sports – and now he’s won an open title to prove it.

Bowls stock pic

He teamed up with clubmate Paul Bradley to win the Calverhall Doubles on Saturday, landing the £200 first prize thanks to a 21-18 victory over Hadnall husband and wife, Steve and Kerry Dance.

Both finalists had enjoyed 21-13 semi-final victories with Stuart Proctor & Graham Sumner of the host club bowing out against the Dances while the eventual winners were beating father and son, Gary & Conner Whitehall (Adderley-Wem USC).

“It was a very good day and I’m just pleased we held it on the Saturday in good weather rather than the Sunday when it was so wet,” said relieved organiser John Wynn.

Sponsorship by JNH Wealth Management meant prize money of £350 was paid out, despite only 31 of the 34 booked entries actually turning up.

Meanwhile, the Kronospan Open Doubles at Chirk AAA on Bank Holiday Thursday was won by Ade Humphreys and Martin Jones of the host club, their final victims being Neil Snodgrass & Jordan Riley.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

