Hughes cashes in on fine form with open win

He teamed up with clubmate Paul Bradley to win the Calverhall Doubles on Saturday, landing the £200 first prize thanks to a 21-18 victory over Hadnall husband and wife, Steve and Kerry Dance.

Both finalists had enjoyed 21-13 semi-final victories with Stuart Proctor & Graham Sumner of the host club bowing out against the Dances while the eventual winners were beating father and son, Gary & Conner Whitehall (Adderley-Wem USC).

“It was a very good day and I’m just pleased we held it on the Saturday in good weather rather than the Sunday when it was so wet,” said relieved organiser John Wynn.

Sponsorship by JNH Wealth Management meant prize money of £350 was paid out, despite only 31 of the 34 booked entries actually turning up.