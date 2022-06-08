Dan triumphs in an all-Hanwood handicap final

Bowls stock

He beat the village club’s long-serving Carl Bowers 21-16 in the final at Greenfields on a day when 22 bowlers contested the main title and a consolation KO for early losers.

In the semi-finals, all played on the No.1 green, Carl Bowers beat Tim Jordan 21-14 and Dan Williams beat Chris Elsbury 21-6.

The consolation singles semi- finals saw Anthony Gray (Castlefields) beat Dave Turner 21-14 and Dan Wornell (Prince Hotel) also beat Alex Evans 21-14, the spokesman adding: “A very close final, with both playing across the corners on the No.1 green, was eventually won 21- 20 by Anthony.”

“Thanks must go to Greenfields Bowling Club for the use of their greens and the excellent hospitality,” said competition organiser Rich Jones. “Thanks are also extended to league President Mick Caddick for his help and support.”

Quarter-final scores: Tim Jordan 21 Hayden Lewis 17; Carl Bowers 21 Nigel Ferrington 6; Dan Williams 21 Ian Foster 15; Chris Elsbury 21 Sam Cartwright 9.