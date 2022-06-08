County Cup draw could throw up a rerun of ‘21 final

County Cup

Holders and Premier League leaders Wrockwardine Wood and beaten finalists Ifton have made the last eight and are on course for a re-match at opposite sides of the draw.

The Wrockites take on Highley at St Georges (bottom green) tonight while Ifton face Newport on Greenfields No.1 with both favourites to make the semi-finals.

Other ties starting at 7pm in an all-Premier line-up see Mayhew Trophy winners Castlefields tackle Hanmer at Newport (No.1) and reigning league champions Sir John Bayley up against local rivals St Georges at Bridgnorth.

n Competitions in Shropshire’s oldest bowls league are back to pre-Covid normal, with details of the latest event being unveiled.

Entries for the Oswestry League’s doubles will be taken until Friday (JUN 10) with ties to be played on the four Mondays in July, starting on the 4th.

“Teams to consist of four pairs of players, playing on a two pairs at home-two pairs away basis and aggregate scores to decide the winning team,” said a league spokesperson.