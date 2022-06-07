Shropshire bowlers seal a new deal and a win

Super sponsors – at the launch of the Shropshire deal with Reclaim Tax UK were (from left) senor selector Phil King, group managing director Chris Jones, county chairman Phil Scot and Shropshire star Callum Wraight

They have one foot in the semi-finals of the British senior county championship after beating qualifying section three rivals Merseyside home and away and by 59 shots overall.

A brilliant 39 chalk win away at Carr Mill in St Helens, featuring a stunning 21-1 card from Bylet’s Scott Harries, was the perfect platform as Shropshire finally got one over their Mersey opponents, who had won the last two meetings in fairly toxic circumstances.

The home side at Hanmer coped with difficult wet conditions on Sunday afternoon to win by 20 and wrap up an overall success that came just days after county officials had sealed the deal with Reclaim Tax UK.

“I’m delighted to now be in a position to announce a sponsorship deal with Reclaim Tax UK which covers a four year period to the value of £4,000,” said county chairman and safeguarding officer Phil Scott.

“I met with Richard Taylor, CEO of Reclaim Tax UK, at his business premises in Shrewsbury where I was able to collect the new Shropshire senior team shirts which they have provided as part of the sponsorship deal.

“They are also kindly printing all the senior and junior county match programmes free of charge, which we are extremely grateful for, and we look forward to an on-going relationship which benefits us both in the coming years.”

Chris Jones, Group Managing Director of the company, added: “We are incredibly proud and looking forward to supporting and working with Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association over the next four years.”

Wearing the new shirts, Shropshire were stunning in St Helens with Alex Jones adding to Harries’ heroics with a 21-5 card at No.5 before his fellow Sir John Bayley bowler David Lloyd added a 21-9 in the back four.

“At Hanmer, despite only four winners in the first eight and leading by just three shots, three winners at the back led by Wayne Rogers 21-8 win meant we won by 20 there,” said a county spokesman.