Adderley pair claim places in Merit finals

Bowls

Adderley duo Gary Whitehall and Phil Jones booked places in the last eight by qualifying at Wem USC in the afternoon session on Bank Holiday Friday with notable wins over Wayne Phillips and Paul Williams respectively.

Two past title winners in Scott Simpson (SJB) and Pete Farmer (St Georges) qualified at Bylet, also in the afternoon, while the evening session at the Bayley saw another St Georges man in Peter Grimston and Aaron King (Newport) get through.

Castlefields king Callum Wraight has never won this title, but he is safely through to the finals after emerging at Meole Brace alongside Hanwood’s Gary Neal.

A minute’s silence in memory of a past chairman will be observed at tonight’s meeting of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire Bowling League.

Bridgnorth stalwart Gerald Penny was chair of the league in the early 1990s and tributes will be paid at the management committee meeting at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club (7.30pm).

A spokesman said: “League officers are saddened to hear of the death of Gerald Penny, who bowled in the Mid Shropshire and Highley leagues for many years and wish to send their condolences both to Gerald’s family and to Bridgnorth Bowling Club.”