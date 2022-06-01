Great Scott! Phil and Marie claim Whitchurch doubles title win

Bowls

The husband and wife duo took a break from administrative roles that are too many to mention to win the SPS Whitchurch League’s mixed doubles crown on Sunday at Bridgewater.

League chairman Phil and Marie, who married last year, landed the Judith Purcell Trophy by beating league president Isobel Jones and Mike Proudlove 21-12 in the final.

With no competition secretary in place, the Scotts are effectively running all league events and were disappointed that there were just six entries in the mixed doubles.

Semi-final scores: P & M Scott 21 Karen Murphy & Alan Shaw 6; Jones & Proudlove 21 Helen & Ben Hinton 14.

A special match to decide if crown green bowlers from the northern counties are better than those from the south will be played in Shropshire this summer.

The North versus South Team Challenge for the Mel Evans Trophy goes ahead at St Georges on Saturday, August 13, from 10am with Castlefields legends Tony Poole and Callum Wraight key members of the southern camp.

“It will be a day of top class bowling with the North Team out to defend their 2018 title,” said promoter Lynn Pritchatt.

“Who are the better players - the Northerners or the South? Join us at St Georges on August 13 to find out and witness some of the best players in action.”

The day is rounded off with a Sportspersons Dinner in the Telford club’s Sports & Social function room starring Wolves football hero Steve Bull MBE.

“The last few tickets (costing £25 to include hot buffet, auction and entertainment) are remaining and all proceeds will go to The Mel Evans MBE Foundation for research into Motor Neurone Disease,” added Pritchatt.

Playing a lot of bowls has paid off with a title reward for David Cunningham.

He won the Oswestry League’s Division 4-5 Singles trophy with a 21-6 success over John Spicer of host club Overton in the final.

And that’s just one of the single figure wins that Cunningham has enjoyed this season playing for the Criftins club, based at their green near Ellesmere,

He’s had two 21-1 league wins and a 21-4 victory for a Criftins B team that is rock bottom of the fourth division.