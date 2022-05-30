Will Tarrel set for Shropshire debut next month

Bowls

Will Tarrel, who lost in the final of the County Merit to Jack Hewitt at Nantwich Park Road last summer, has been called up for Shropshire’s British senior county championship clash with Merseyside on Sunday, June 5.

The Meole Brace man will play at No.5 in the home leg at Hanmer of the qualifying group three clash, the winners of which will be favourites to top the table and progress to the semi-finals.

Carr Mill BC in St Helens is the away venue picked by Merseyside, who have beaten Shropshire in their last two meetings.

Meanwhile, Shropshire association officials are mourning the passing of long-serving treasurer Brian Kitson, from Shrewsbury.

“Brian was our treasurer for a number of years and had become a life member of the SCGBA this year for all his hard work. He will be sadly missed, and thoughts are with his family at this very sad time,” said a county spokesperson.

The SPS Whitchurch League's Under 18 Merit and Under 25 Merit competitions have been moved.

The events were due to take place at Nantwich Park Road on Saturday, but after canvassing bowlers the league have rearranged for Saturday, June 18, to avoid a clash with the Champions League final.

