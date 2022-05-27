The Wrockwardine Wood Kings reign yet again with another doubles win

Bowls

The Wrockwardine Wood duo, key players as their club sit top of the Premier League, won the Shropshire association’s mixed doubles competition to land the Dave Card Memorial Rosebowl.

They were kings on Sunday at Telford club Trench on a day when a big entry almost ended in a shock triumph for first time pairing of Jamie Brookes (Wem USC) & Emma Duncan (Shifnal).

They produced a brilliant display to reach the final, only to be beaten 21-7 by the Kings in 11 ends – but both pairs will represent the county in the British Centenary Pairs final at Heaton Park in October.

“Although we were totally outplayed in the final - congratulations Sally & Jamie King, you were awesome throughout the day - we have qualified for the national finals. So thank you Emma, you were a fantastic lead bowler, and now let’s go and have a crack in Manchester,” said a proud Brookes.

County President and competition secretary Mike Potter thanked Trench greenkeeper, Dave Evans, for supplying a top class green before presenting the prizes.

“We may be turning the corner in term of lowering entries levels as we almost doubled the entries of last year as we amassed a pleasing 18 entries,” said Potter. “Jamie & Sally had probably their toughest test of their day in the semi-finals against close friends, Dan & Jodie Taylor, winning 21-17 while Jamie Brookes & Emma Duncan’s game with Mark Owen & Amy Ryder was also tight until 9-9, when the finalists pressed on the gas with a couple of triple scoring ends as they soon ended the game 21-12.”

Clubs from all over Shropshire are hoping for big membership boost by taking part in the Bowls’ Big Weekend. Starting today, the three-day promotion covers all codes of the game and nearly 30 crown green clubs affiliated to the county association have signed up to take part by hosting free sessions that are open to

everyone.

County development officer Pauline Wilson said clubs from as far afield as Llanymynech, Bishop’s Castle, Albrighton, Bridgewater from Whitchurch, Bridgnorth and Newport had taken up the offer of a support package to promote their open sessions either tomorrow or Sunday.

“This is not about current bowlers but about getting new people into the game,” said a county spokesperson.

“We need friends of bowlers, their families, family, friends of friends, friends of family and so on to see this offer and to try bowls locally and turn out and have a go.”