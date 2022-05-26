Burway duo hit back for first title of the season

Ludlow doubles kings – Jesse James and Kiah Roberts celebrate

The Burway bowlers were 6-1 down to Terry Lucas and Bert Morris of Craven Arms with the Ludlow Motors-sponsored league’s doubles title at stake at Ludlow Castle.

But well within the hour county man Roberts & James had secured doubles delight with a 21-11 victory on Sunday.

“Lucas & Morris started well and were 6-1 up when Roberts & James won the block back and immediately went from corner to corner on the massive Ludlow Castle green, with Roberts leading some great stuff,” explained league secretary Steve Burmingham.

“Within six ends they had forced a 12-6 lead and looked in total control. They took their lead to 18-8 and got the shots they needed to ease to a comfortable 21-11 victory and got their name on the trophy for the first time as a pairing.

“The good weather had attracted 16 pairings and, surprisingly, not a single pair from the home club made it past the first round, so it was very open as to who would go on and win.”

Both semi-finals were classics, Roberts & James beating team-mates Ben Allen & Adam Dovey 21-20 after leading 12-3 and then trailing 19-7 before a three and then one stunning bowl from Roberts clinched it.

Meanwhile, Lucas & Morris were taking on the father and daughter team of Joe and Lauren Burnside and it was experience that paid as the Cleobury pair lost 21-19 after leading 13-8 and 17-12.

Quarter-final scores: Lucas & Morris 21 Mark Bull & Tim Jacks 16; The Burnsides 21 Kev & Liam Dovey 14; Roberts & James 21 Harry Parsonage & Nick Lewis 19; Allen & Dovey 21 Pat Collier & Tommy McCourt 10.

n n n n

Happy Hanmer delivered a shock knockout blow to reach the quarter-finals of the County Cup.

The Welsh village club beat Premier League rivals Hanwood by 31 shots at Weston Rhyn to book a place in the last eight of the KGJ Insurance-backed bowls knockout on Wednesday, June 8.

Holders Wrockwardine Wood had a first round bye as The Rhyn withdraw and last year’s beaten finalists Ifton saw off Hadnall by 83 shots at Chester Road.

But it was Hanmer who caught the eye, Jack Hewitt winning 21-7 and skipper Mike Gilpin saying: “I suspect a few people may have been a little surprised when they saw the final result but full credit to my lads.

“Andy Armstrong was the standout performer for myself against Darren Wellings, both players playing to a very high standard, and thanks go to the host club who provided an excellent venue for the encounter.”

St Georges, winners in 2019, rallied from 14 shots down going into the back four to defeat Wem USC by 11 at Meole Brace, Roy Bradburn winning 21-5, while Newport had a close game with Burway at Battlefield as they won by 17 shots.