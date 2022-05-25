Jubilee is giving bowlers a break from league ties

Bowls

There are no fixtures scheduled for Thursday, June 2, in the Ludlow Motors Ludlow League and teams in the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League also have the chance of taking the afternoon off.

“As June 2 is an official bank holiday, it goes without saying that those teams wishing to rearrange their match can do so without the deduction of penalty points,” said league chief Chris Kershaw.

“They should try to bring the match date forward, but if not play it within 15 days of the match date.”

But there will be no Thursday off for bowlers in the SPS Whitchurch, Oswestry or Molson Coors Mid Shropshire leagues as fixtures are scheduled that night.

It’s going to be a poignant week for one of Shropshire’s leading crown green bowls leagues.

The Tanners Shropshire League Handicap will be held on Sunday at Shrewsbury club Greenfields, starting at 11am and with entries taken on the day.

A league spokesman added: “The entry fee is £5 and there will be a consolation competition on the day for first round losers. There will be a bar and refreshments all through the day.”