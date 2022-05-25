Callum Wraight heads off to Whitby a winner

Picture of concentration – Callum Wraight winning the Drakes Pride Classic ahead of the Whitby Festival

The Castlefields star enjoyed a great Saturday, winning the Drakes Price Classic at Longridge before heading down the M6 to qualify for the sub finals of the Wigan Subscription Classic.

The 35-year-old father of two won the £600 first prize at the Preston club by beating Joe Cranston 21-11 in the final after a 21-9 semi-final romp over Jack Hargreaves. Rich Goddard made it a good day for the Castlefields duo by picking up £100 as a quarter-finalist before losing 21-18 to Matty Worden, promoter David Kirby saying: “Callum was on top form all day.”

Wraight then beat Daniel Bowater 31-21 and Gareth Coates 31-19 in the evening in Wigan – but it was Coates who was celebrating next day. He defeated Ifton star Leighton Roberts 2-13 in the final to retain the Cameron Tyler Memorial title at Prentre Broughton in Wrexham, Wraight being one of his early scalps. But that did not spoil Wraight’s mood when he arrived on the east coast – he went and won the fist day singles in the Whitby Festival on Monday.