Ladies are off to a flyer in the County Championship

Good wins

Shropshire won home and away against North Lancs & Fylde and by 97 shots overall to take a firm grip on qualifying section three while North Shropshire matched the feat in their President’s Trophy opener against North Staffordshire.

Three-time winners of the British crown, Shropshire hammered the visiting 12 at Broseley by 67 shots on Sunday with a late push by Louise Cotton (21-8) and last four duo Angela Gaut and Hollie Bishton with 21-9 cards doing the damage.

It was closer up at Stalmine BC in Poulton but Lucy Davies and Sarah Weaver both won 21-6 as seven winners earned the visitors a 21 shot success.

North Shropshire, the first winners of the President’s Trophy in 2017 to seal a return to the main championship, are aiming to repeat that success.

And they started with a fine 60 chalk overall win against North Staffs with a 44 shot margin away at Creda BC in Blythe Bridge the key, Ann Speake (21- 5), Sue Palin (21-6) and Sue Mottershead (21-8) spearheading the attack.

At home at Tilstock there were no single figure winners but a solid early start featuring Molly Harris with a 21-12 best meant losing the last four with two 21-20 setbacks did not prove too costly.

He’s British and Shropshire bowls No.1 and Callum Wraight rammed home the point at the weekend.

After a relatively quiet period, the 35-year-old Shrewsbury star won the Tom Barron Open at Woodplumpton on Saturday before qualifying for yet another finals day in the County Merit the next day.

Castlefields king Wraight beat Cumbrian ace Ian Nicholson 21-12 in the final at the Preston club after surviving a 21-20 semi-final scare against Matt Stewart after leading 13-6 and 19-14.

“Congratulations to Callum Wraight on his win – and thanks to Simon Coupe for volunteering to stop Callum’s strikes!” said Woodplumpton cub secretary Kevin Andrews.

Open circuit regular Martin Gaut of St Georges also had a profitable weekend thanks to reaching the last eight in two finals days.

He lost 21-14 to Neil Ocega in the Rudheath Spring Open in Northwich and picked up £130 on Sunday following a 21-10 loss to the eventual winner of the Allens Green Open in Radcliffe, Paul Dudley.

Wraight, a three-time winner of the County Merit, qualified at Monkmoor by beating Andy Marshall 21-8 and was one of a magnificent seven who have already got their hands on the Charles Beddard Trophy to make the final 32 for Sunday, June 26.

Reigning British Veterans Merit champion Keith Pessall led the way alongside his bowls buddy Derek Wright, Rich Goddard, Spencer Clarke, Charlie Weaver and four-time champion Peter Farmer.