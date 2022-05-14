Shropshire stars ready to kick-off county seasons

Bowls stock pic

Shropshire and North Shropshire open their campaigns in the British Ladies county championship while North Shropshire are in British Parks county championship action.

The last pre-pandemic season in 2019 saw Shropshire Ladies miss out on the British crown by just 20 shots when beaten in the final by Warwick& Worcester.

And their continuing blend of experience and youth should make them too strong for qualifying section three rivals North Lancs & Fylde tomorrow, when the 12-a-side legs at Broseley and away at Stalmine in Poulton start at 2pm.

It’s the same start time for North Shropshire Ladies as they take on Staffordshire at Tilstock and Creda in Blythe Bridge.

But, after just one group win three years ago, the Whitchurch-based women have been relegated to the President’s Trophy, a competition they won in 2017 to be promoted back to the main championship.

North Shropshire Parks face Warwickshire in a group C clash buoyed by reaching the final of the county knockout that replaced the normal championship last year.