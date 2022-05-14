Contenders set to start battle for Shropshire Merit

Bowls

Qualifying in the County Merit is tonight and tomorrow at six venues, with 32 places up for grabs in the finals day on June 26.

But Hanmer’s Jack Hewitt, who lifted the Charles Beddard Cup at Nantwich Park Road last summer, is unavailable this weekend to try and defend the crown.

However, past winners galore are spread throughout the qualifying fields, organiser and County President Mike Potter declaring: “My thanks go to the members of the all the qualifying venues and good luck to all entered."

Tonight’s sessions (6pm start time) are at District in Whitchurch and Joules BC in Market Drayton with four to qualify from each green.

Then tomorrow (1pm) the Merit hopefuls head to Bayston Hill, Monkmoor, Edgmond and Allscott Heath, with six bowlers from each to make the finals day line-up.