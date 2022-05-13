Shropshire men return to action in bowls opens

Bowls stock

Clay Flattley, now back with Sir John Bayley, was unlucky to miss out on a shot at a £600 first prize in the Woodfield Open when beaten 21-20 by eventual winner Dan Bodley in the semi-finals.

Fellow Bayley Boy Paul Evans and Wrockwardine Wood star Stuart Rutter were quarter-finalists at the Wolverhampton club.

Tomorrow (SAT) sees Castlefields clubmates Callum Wraight and Rich Goddard in a 32-strong field for the one-day Tom Barron Open at Woodplumpton in Preston while Martin Gaut (Sdt Georges) has a £560 top prize in his sights on Sunday.

That’s at the finals of the £2,440 Allens Green Open in Radcliffe, Manchester, where Yorkshire stars Chris Mordue and Graeme Wilson start as favourites in the last 16.

The open bowls competition circuit is nearly back to normal – and Shropshire men are in the thick of the action.

