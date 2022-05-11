Outsiders are looking to cause upsets in the cup

Bowls

They are the only non-Mid Shropshire or Shrewsbury bowls clubs in the last 16 of the KGJ Insurance-sponsored knockout for teams outside the Premier League.

Premier hopefuls Adderley have been drawn against Battlefield at the neutral venue of Trench while new-look Rhyn are paired with Madeley CC at Hadnall.

Tonight’s other ties are: St Georges v Shifnal at Edgmond; Trench v Horsehay at Shifnal; Castlefields v Hadley USC at Wem USC; Sir John Bayley v Bridgnorth at Bowring No.2; Newport v Hadnall at Bridgewater (big green); Wrockwardine Wood v Prince of Wales Hotel at Adderley.

The cream has risen to the top in the team knockout for clubs in Shropshire’s elite bowls league.

Tonight’s semi-finals of the Premier League’s Mayhew Trophy feature the best the league has to offer.

“There are just four teams remaining in the Barlows Fire & Security-sponsored Mayhew Trophy and they are all former winners of the league and this trophy,” said Premier chief Rob Burroughs. “The St Georges versus Castlefields semi-final is a repeat of the 2019 final, while reigning league champions Sir John Bayley take on the 2015 winners Newport.”

Castlefields look the team to beat as they defeated this season’s unbeaten league leaders Wrockwardine Wood by 16 shots overall in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Burroughs is now taking entries for the Premier Merit (£10 fee, minimum £300 first prize) until a deadline of May 23.