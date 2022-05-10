Castlefields one shot shy of a whitewash triumph

Shropshire bowls

They won 11 of the 12 games against Hanwood and only dropped the other by a 21-20 scoreline to Darren Wellings.

Had Castlefields completed a perfect evening, it would have been the first whitewash since Sir J Bayley completed the feat against Ifton in July 2019.

Instead they had to make do with 13 points to Hanwood’s one, with an aggregate score of 251-171 in their favour.

Rich Goddard (21-8) led the way, with Kevin Price and Mark Taylor (both 21-9) both securing single- figure successes.

Keith Wall, Paul Williams, Dave Peach, Jon Palmer, Michael Beer, Adrian Rowe, Andrew Judson and Russell Pugh also won.

Wrockwardine Wood stretched their perfect start to five victories as they overcame Ifton 12-2 (240-169).

Josh Cotton (21-5), Liam Stevens (21-7) and Jamie King (21-8) all earned single-figure victories, while Dan Taylor, Stuart Rutter, Stuart Clee, Andrew Jones, Mark Jones, Sally King and Rob Roden also won. Paul Hallett and Sam Williams replied for Ifton.

Sir J Bayley matched Castlefields’ one-sided scoreline of 13-1 (245-155) as they breezed past Hanmer, courtesy of a best result from Gordon Hawkins (21-3).

Chris Ward, Paul Evans, Chris Worthington, Spencer Clarke, Scott Simpson, Nick Wyer, Alex Jones, Kane Beaman, David Lloyd and Owen Evans also triumphed for the Bayley boys, while Mike Gilphin at least got Hanmer on the board.

Meole Brace are up to fourth after defeating Burway 11-3 (246-184), moving above their opponents in the process. Doug Edwards (21-3) secured the best game win, while Will Tarrell, Tracy Bound, Jon Lyttle, Chris Jones, Nigel Bound, Julian Cooke, Craig Wilson and Dave Redge also won.

Adam Dovey, Russell Davies and Wayne Rogers replied.

St Georges may only have two wins this season, but they are up to fifth after getting the second of those on the road, 11-5 (201-190)at Highley, who at least moved off the bottom.

The match turned on two really close wins for Andy Morgan (21-18) and Martin Gaut (21-19).

Dave Scriven got Highley’s best game result of 21-1, while St Georges’ Peter Farmer was a 21-4 winner.

Chester Road are up into mid-table after seeing off Bylet 11-3 (235-185), with Ian McDonald (21-7) and Chris Nicholson (21-8) getting single-figure wins.

Bylet slipped to the bottom, despite wins for Sam Millward, Rob Fuller and Scott Harries.