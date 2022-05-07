New-look juniors are back in action in championship

Bowls

So it’s all change for the opening Premier Division match against Staffordshire with legs at Newport No.1 and Short Heath Liberal Cub (2pm start).

And it’s not just the make-up of the county’s under-18 squad that has altered dramatically since Covid-19 stopped play after a 2019 campaign that saw Shropshire finish runners-up to Yorkshire in the Premier Division.

For that five-strong division has been reduced to four sides as most counties now struggle to attract enough youngsters into the game – and the division is the only 12 home-12 away format that is left.

Thankfully there is still a decent supply of youngsters coming through Shropshire clubs and the selectors have had to make some tough choices, county chairman Phil Scott confirming there are 15 debutants in the squad.

“There are plenty of new names in the line up after the last game in 2019,” said a county association spokesman.

“The Killen twins – Joe and Tom – bookend the team at No.1 and 12 at Newport while Rhys Marshall leads the away side.

“He bowls for Prince of Wales Hotel, who boast an incredible six players in the starting line up, with a further five on reserve!”

Facing Marshall at No.1 away is Owen Evans, who has broken into Sir John Bayley’s Premier League team alongside his dad Paul, who ironically plays county senior team bowls for Shropshire.