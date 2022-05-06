Premier League players chasing the big money

Bowls stock pic

Matin Gaut (St Georges) has an £800 first prize in his sights on finals night in the Rudheath Spring Open at the Northwich club tonight.

But it’s tomorrow that Premier League men pack the last 16 in the finals of the £2,050 Woodfield Open in Wolverhampton that starts at 12 noon.

In the hunt for a £600 top cheque are Stuart Rutter, Clay Flattley, Dan Taylor, Paul Evans, Scott Simpson, Nick Wyer and Dan Bodley – plus last weekend’s Spring Waterloo winner, Greg Smith, who is playing for Hanwood again this year.

Meanwhile, two county bowlers will be in action at the British Ladies’ Averages Winners Classic at Poynton Sports club in Stockport today.