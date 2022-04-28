Shropshire bowls continuing to be disrupted by the pandemic

Three more leagues have suffered late blows as the county’s clubs face up to a difficult start to the summer season after two years hit by the pandemic. The Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League had to deal with an 11th hour withdrawal of Wrockwardine Wood’s B team from division three on the morning of the first Friday fixtures.
A Wrockwardine Wood spokesperson explained: “Since entering the team we have had further health issues/potential members not materialising as promised, which put us in a very difficult position.”
And the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League has had to deal with the same problem of a team withdrawal.
League chief Chris Kershaw said: “Due to illness affecting several players, Old Shrewsbury have no option but to withdraw their A team from division one.
“All matches already played are now void and a bye has been included in the online fixture list.”
Sunday was supposed to see the Tanners Shropshire League hold its Champion of Champions day for 2019 honours winners, but a spokesman said: “This has been postponed until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances.”
On a more positive note for Mid Shropshire chiefs, despite fears that it may have to be postponed until later in the season, the Dixon Driscoll Doubles will go ahead on Saturday at Allscott Heath (10am).