Shropshire bowls continuing to be disrupted by the pandemic

Bowls

Three more leagues have suffered late blows as the county’s clubs face up to a difficult start to the summer season after two years hit by the pandemic. The Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League had to deal with an 11th hour withdrawal of Wrockwardine Wood’s B team from division three on the morning of the first Friday fixtures.

A Wrockwardine Wood spokesperson explained: “Since entering the team we have had further health issues/potential members not materialising as promised, which put us in a very difficult position.”

And the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League has had to deal with the same problem of a team withdrawal.

League chief Chris Kershaw said: “Due to illness affecting several players, Old Shrewsbury have no option but to withdraw their A team from division one.

“All matches already played are now void and a bye has been included in the online fixture list.”

Sunday was supposed to see the Tanners Shropshire League hold its Champion of Champions day for 2019 honours winners, but a spokesman said: “This has been postponed until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances.”