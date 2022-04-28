National joy for North Shropshire bowlers

Silverware smiles from North Shropshire Parks’ A team, the new British junior 10-a-side champions

With clubs countywide now affiliating, North Shropshire won the British Parks’ junior 10-a-side championship with a never-say-die display on Sunday at Nantwich Park Road.

A 14-shot victory in a final against East Midlands played in super sunshine was sealed with three winners in the back four, last on Tom Killen of Shifnal starring with a 21-7 card in a 172-158 success.

Delighted North Shropshire Parks chairman and British Parks chief Phil Scott said: “The final was between two evenly-matched sides with county players in both teams.

“After the first five blocks off East Midlands were 12 shots up, but a great fighting spirit from the North Shropshire team turned it around to win the title for the first time since our last triumph in 2016.

“It was a great day when Shropshire players old and new had a great experience of county level bowls, which Shropshire’s reserves wouldn’t get without competitions like this.

“It means the Shropshire junior selectors who were there got to see how they all get on.”

A 12 chalk win over Yorkshire A, featuring a 21-7 win by Harry Brookes, was key to North Shropshire A winning their three-team round robin group, which included their C team.

North Shropshire B had six winners in their group game against Yorkshire B but lost by 13 shots before suffering at the hands of table-toppers East Midlands.