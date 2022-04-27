Shropshire duo through to finals day at the Woodfield open

Stuart Rutter

Wrockwardine Wood star Stuart Rutter and new Sir John Bayley recruit Clay Flattley came through the third of four qualifying sessions at the Wolverhampton club on Saturday.

And Rutter claimed the scalp of British No.1 and county team-mate Callum Wraight 21-17 in his first game before booking a shot at a £600 first prize on May 8 with a 21-12 win over Jamie Wyer.

Flattley beat Richard Bate 21-12 and Daniel Bowater to 13 qualify on what was to be a disappointing day for his former Castlefields clubmate Wraight.

For he then headed north to try and qualifying in the £5,180 Ribblesdale Classic in Clitheroe in the evening.

His bid started well enough with a 21-4 win over Ben Sweeney of Wakefield, which was followed by a 21-19 success against Skipton’s Robbie Ellis.

But he lost in his third and vital game 21-17 to Dave Worthington of Lytham St Annes, who had beaten Martin Gaut of St Georges in his first game.

Bowls diary

Open Pairs at Chirk AAA – on Thursday, June 2, 9.30am scratch with 10am start. Limited to 32 pairs at £20 per pair. Prize money dependent on number of entries. Book with Meurig Davies on 07941 919649.

Calverhall Doubles – one day handicapped KO on Saturday, June 4, from 9.30am. £350 plus prize money guaranteed due to sponsorship by JNH Wealth Management. Entries £10 to John Wynn (01948 662325) by May 25.

£640 Ceiriog Valley Open Doubles – on Sunday, June 12, for 32 pairs with £300 first prize. Entry £20 per pair, vacancy details from Megis Phillips on 07772-634108 to enter.

£700 Edgmond Summer Open – one-dayer on Saturday, July 9, for 32 entries at £20. First prize £350 and money down to last eight. Bwith Sue Wright (07427 587546) or Sarah Glenholmes (email: sjg631@outlook.com).