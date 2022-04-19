Wood set the early pace after victory number two

Bowls

The Wrockites made it two wins from two to get the 2022 season under way with an impressive runaway success at bottom side Highley, the only team to lose their opening two contests.

Wood built on the previous week’s home victory over Hanwood with a comprehensive 9-3 victory on the road in Bridgnorth, which earned the visitors the maximum four bonus points for winning away.

Scott Moseley registered Wrockwardine’s best result, courtesy of an impressive 21-7 victory against Jamie Holdcroft.

There were also convincing efforts from Mark Jones (21-9), Andrew Jones (21-12), Jamie King and Liam Stevens (both 21-13).

Wood have amassed 22 points from two games and are clear of Castlefields, Hanwood and St Georges, all tied on 17 points.

Castlefields came within a fraction of making it two wins from two in a tight and tense thriller at Wem.

Fields edged the hosts seven games to five but Wem’s superior aggregate of just two saw them prevail 213-211 overall.

Derek Wright and Colin Smith shared the best result, both winning 21-7, for Wem, who are second-bottom after two games.

Michael Beer was an impressive victor to seven for Castlefields but it was the hosts who just snuck the bonus-winning points.

Elsewhere, there was a convincing home win for Hanwood against Burway.

Their 10-2 (243-195) victory saw Mark Shore (21-6) and Richard Lawson (21-10) collect big scorelines. Both Burway’s Russell Davies and Duncan Pressley were edged out 21-20 as the fine margins fell Hanwood’s way.

St Georges were also big winners in a high-scoring contest against Sir J Bayley.

The Telford hosts prevailed 9-3 against their town rivals but the aggregate score of 237-209 highlighted a competitive clash.

Josh Bradburn claimed the biggest result for the winners with a 21-11 victory while Andy Morgan won to 18, Tony Rhodes and Peter Grimston to 19 and John Cooke 21-20.

Newport saw off Chester Road 7-5 (215-185) to respond from an opening defeat and climb to 11th.

Simon Oldcorn (21-5), Peter Cookson (21-7) and Keiran Buckley (21-9) recorded big wins for Newport.

Ifton also beat Meole Brace with another 7-5 scoreline. Ifton’s 229-198 victory came courtesy of a handsome win for Leighton Roberts, 21-7 over Nick Davies, while Ian Dutton and Richard Zolman won to 12 and 13 respectively.

Hanmer were successful on their own Whitchurch green, seeing off Bylet 7-5 (221-194).