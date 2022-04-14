Classic Whitchurch League victory is a proud moment for rising star Ed

Bowls stock pic

No stranger to winning titles as a junior, Proudlove won the Norman Ford Invitation Classic on Saturday at Prees – the league’s traditional curtain raiser to a new season.

He beat Will Brookes 21-13 in the final after winning a 21-20 thriller in his semi-final against 2001 County Merit champion Charlie Weaver.

“We had all weathers – from hail to wind, sunshine to showers at Prees – and it was a good day of bowling to get everyone back into swing for the first full season since 2019,” said organiser and league chairman Phil Scott. “Back after a couple of years gap, the Norman Ford Classic had a field of 32 competing for the first trophy of the year. The eventual winner was ex-Chester Road Premier League player Ed Proudlove, who has this season moved to Adderley and Shifnal for the various leagues he plays in. It was nice to see two young lads in the final after they both played extremely well to win their semi-finals. In the final Ed’s experience at higher level bowls came through as tournament bowls is a completely different kettle of fish to a one-off game.”

Brookes beat Jock Timlett 21-12 in his semi-final, a raffle raised £92 for the Air Ambulance and the quarter-final scores were: Will Brookes 21 Mo Corley 16, Jock Timlett 21 Jack Hazeldine 12, Charlie Weaver 21 Mark Bibby 11, Ed Proudlove 21 Janet Powell 8.

Elsewhere, the waiting continues for bowls teams in the Tanners Shropshire League to return to action – but they’ve already had a big pre-season boost.

That’s because Tanners Wines have agreed to continue their sponsorship of the Shrewsbury-based league, with sales director Steve Lloyd presenting the latest cheque at the recent executive meeting at the Telepost club.

“League treasurer Paul Adams commented that is it knocking on 30 years that Tanners Wines have continued to sponsor our league,” said secretary Dawn Gray. “The league is extremely grateful to Steve and Tanners Wines to be in a position to continue after such a difficult two years with Covid restrictions.”

Graham Wall from Castlefields has joined the management committee and first fixtures in the Shrewsbury divisions are on Tuesday, April 19, while the remaining 29 teams in three 10-a-side Shropshire divisions start on Friday, April 22.

Ties in the Tanner and Champagne Cups for Friday teams and Fullwood and Scadding Cups for Tuesday sides will go ahead at the end of the season and on neutral greens rather than with home and away legs.

Two top bowls officials have urged more Shropshire clubs to sign up to this year’s Big Bowls Weekend to try and help the sport bounce back after Covid.

“There are currently 15 clubs from Shropshire signed up to the Big Bowls Weekend from May 27 to 29 and we need more,” said county association chairman Phil Scott.

County development officer Pauline Wilson added: “There’s still plenty of time to register – so let’s see if we can improve on last year’s numbers.”

The first weekend saw 29 Shropshire clubs involved with 677 people attending the organised sessions and 88 signing for clubs on the day – that number rising to nearly 200 by the end of the year. And crown green bowls is in need of a shot in the arm with about 2,000 bowlers who played before the pandemic not returning to the sport when it restarted last year and most Shropshire leagues now forced to cope with fewer teams in smaller divisions.