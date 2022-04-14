Callum Wraight ready to roll again in search of success

Bowls

The Shrewsbury-based British No.1 has had little time to reflect on more fantastic feats already this season and has another packed playing schedule over the Easter weekend.

It starts tomorrow with a £1,670 Invitation 32 at Houldsworth WMC in Stockport alongside Castlefields colleagues Michael Beer and Rich Goddard and the likes of big guns Simon Coupe, Greg Smith, Graeme Wilson and Wayne Ditchfield.

But the calibre of potential opponents doesn’t worry 35-year-old Wraight, who already has his ticket to September’s Champion of Champions secured thanks to winning the £5,610 Coors Meole Brace Open for a record fourth time during his latest brilliant burst of three titles in six days.

“I know I have a lot to live up to this year because last year was ridiculous, with winning a record 24 tournaments in 2021,” said Wraight. “But there are no targets, I just want to enjoy playing, but of course you secretly hope you can beat that number of titles.

“They give me a great deal of satisfaction – and it’s not about the money, it’s about the prestige and the love of the game.

“And the support I get from Zoe (his partner) is incredible – she loves coming away with me and our two kids.”

Wraight has entered about 70 tournaments this year, will go to both Isle of Man Festivals and the one in Fleetwood, and is weighing up plenty of other options.

After tomorrow though, he will head back up the M6 on Sunday to play with Welsh star John Bailey in the Lostock Hall Con Club Pairs, the 32 strong field at the Preston venue also including Goddard with Billy Speed.