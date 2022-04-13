World Championship wait goes on for Shropshire clubs

Bowls

St Georges joined Telford bowls rivals Wrockwardine Wood in missing out on a place in the 2022 finals day when they fell at the first hurdle in their qualifier.

The Dragons suffered a three-shot defeat against Castle Sports of Cheshire at Spen Victoria in Cleckheaton on Sunday after getting off to a slow start.

They had just two winners in the first seven games of the eight-a-side clash – Martin Gaut 21-17 and Ian Gaut 21-14 – and it was last man John Cooke with a fine 21-8 card who made the margin of defeat so small.

Chester Road in 2004 and Castlefields (2005) won the British Club Championship, but no county club has triumphed since the competition was given the ‘World’ title in 2011.

Elsewhere, a repeat of the 2015 final looms in the quarter-finals of the Mayhew Trophy.

Newport will take on Burway in the Premier League’s six home-six away knockout while Wrockwardine Wood face Castlefields, St Georges take on Hanwood and Sir John Bayley tackle Hanmer.

And reigning league champions the Bayley are just happy to have made the last eight after being given a huge first round scare by Ifton, winning by just two shots with new signing Clay Flattley delivering the decisive 21-11 card in a one shot success in St Martins.

Whitchurch League big guns Adderley managed to beat St Georges at home by four chalks but lost overall while fellow invitees Telepost didn’t enter, so Hanwood had a bye.

In other news, the search to discover new young bowls talent in Shropshire starts on Saturday.

Old Shrewsbury is the venue for the County Junior Trials from 10am with an open invitation to all boys and girls who had not reached the age of 18 on January 1, 2022 .

“This event will give the opportunity for Shropshire’s junior selectors to assess the bowls talent available to them throughout the county in order to build and progress,” said a spokesperson. “The county association is very keen to build on this success – we have youngsters in abundance and now is their chance!”

The trials will be run within age groups and by ability and entries are accepted on the day, but County President Mike Potter has been taking names in advance.

“Ahead of the forthcoming season, the team of coaches and the SCGBA want to stage a fun day of bowling activities while also assessing abilities and are keen to invite young players of all ages on Saturday,” said Potter.

Meanwhile, Phil King has been co-opted as a county senior selector for 2022, joining Mick Jones, Keith Walton and Andy Smith.

“Normal practice is that selectors are nominated at the AGM and Phil will have to be elected at the 2023 AGM officially – so this is a one-off selection for the seniors as the current selectors need four selectors to be correct and make it more workable,” explained county chairman Phil Scott.