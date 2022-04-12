Notification Settings

Burway boys back with a bang on opening night

Bowls

Burway marked their return to the Shropshire Premier Bowling League in solid fashion as they kicked off the season by seeing off Wem USC.

Big opening night

Burway, along with Newport, were not involved last year but are back for the 2022 campaign and got going with a 10-4 home win.

Wem’s Fred Bailey enjoyed the biggest margin of victory during the clash as he beat Benjani Austin 21-6.

But Burway’s Len Lewis and Adam Dovey claimed 21-7 triumphs over Ian Metcalfe and Dave Hanson respectively, helping them to a 215-175 aggregate success.

Each Premier League encounter last Friday saw the return of 12-a-side fixtures instead of the 10-a-side throughout last year’s Covid-hit campaign.

Sir John Bayley kicked off their quest for a third successive title by beating Ifton.

Paul Evans was the Bayley boys’ MVP, being a 21-3 victor against Craig Griffiths.

David Lloyd, Steve Bodley and Scott Simpson were also on song in a 10-4 win (236-175 aggregate).

Castlefields lead the way after the first round of fixtures, though, having had the biggest aggregate victory.

They beat Newport 10-4 (238-176 aggregate).

The two sides have claimed the league crown several times over the past decade or so, and Castlefields – who were second behind Bayley last year – made their mark in this one.

Michael Beer came up with their best result, beating Phillip Emery 21-4, while Adam Jones and Russell Pugh were also big winners.

Callum Wraight prevailed 21-16 over Cody Everitt, too.

Last year’s County Cup champions Wrockwardine Wood were 9-5 winners over Hanwood (211-184 aggregate).

A hard-fought affair saw Hanwood’s Greg Smith impress with a 21-5 success against Martin Williams. Dan Taylor and Jamie King both ran out 21-4 winners – over Phil Lyttle and Rob Carter – as Wood hit their stride to come out on top.

Highley had five winners and managed a very respectable aggregate score of 200 in their 9-5 loss at Bylet.

None of the games proved straightforward, with the largest margin of victory on the night seeing Bylet’s Rich Taylor triumph 21-11 against Geoff Wylde.

It finished six all on games as Chester Road hosted Hanmer – the home side taking the two points thanks to the 218-188 aggregate score. Robin Bennett, Ieuan Pugh, Jack Hewitt, Dan Beeston, Mike Gilpin and Dave Ellison were the winners in what was a valiant away effort from Hanmer.

St Georges can also hold their heads up after having six victors at Meole Brace – the aggregate score being 222-204 to the hosts.

Meole Brace’s Dave Redge beat John Cooke 21-2.

Title favourites Bayley and Castlefields are both on their travels this Friday, heading to St Georges and Wem respectively.

