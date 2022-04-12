Burway boys back with a bang on opening night

Big opening night

Burway, along with Newport, were not involved last year but are back for the 2022 campaign and got going with a 10-4 home win.

Wem’s Fred Bailey enjoyed the biggest margin of victory during the clash as he beat Benjani Austin 21-6.

But Burway’s Len Lewis and Adam Dovey claimed 21-7 triumphs over Ian Metcalfe and Dave Hanson respectively, helping them to a 215-175 aggregate success.

Each Premier League encounter last Friday saw the return of 12-a-side fixtures instead of the 10-a-side throughout last year’s Covid-hit campaign.

Sir John Bayley kicked off their quest for a third successive title by beating Ifton.

Paul Evans was the Bayley boys’ MVP, being a 21-3 victor against Craig Griffiths.

David Lloyd, Steve Bodley and Scott Simpson were also on song in a 10-4 win (236-175 aggregate).

Castlefields lead the way after the first round of fixtures, though, having had the biggest aggregate victory.

They beat Newport 10-4 (238-176 aggregate).

The two sides have claimed the league crown several times over the past decade or so, and Castlefields – who were second behind Bayley last year – made their mark in this one.

Michael Beer came up with their best result, beating Phillip Emery 21-4, while Adam Jones and Russell Pugh were also big winners.

Callum Wraight prevailed 21-16 over Cody Everitt, too.

Last year’s County Cup champions Wrockwardine Wood were 9-5 winners over Hanwood (211-184 aggregate).

A hard-fought affair saw Hanwood’s Greg Smith impress with a 21-5 success against Martin Williams. Dan Taylor and Jamie King both ran out 21-4 winners – over Phil Lyttle and Rob Carter – as Wood hit their stride to come out on top.

Highley had five winners and managed a very respectable aggregate score of 200 in their 9-5 loss at Bylet.

None of the games proved straightforward, with the largest margin of victory on the night seeing Bylet’s Rich Taylor triumph 21-11 against Geoff Wylde.

It finished six all on games as Chester Road hosted Hanmer – the home side taking the two points thanks to the 218-188 aggregate score. Robin Bennett, Ieuan Pugh, Jack Hewitt, Dan Beeston, Mike Gilpin and Dave Ellison were the winners in what was a valiant away effort from Hanmer.

St Georges can also hold their heads up after having six victors at Meole Brace – the aggregate score being 222-204 to the hosts.

Meole Brace’s Dave Redge beat John Cooke 21-2.