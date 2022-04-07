Leading North Shropshire Winter Bowls trio all finish with a flourish

Alan Boulton, Chris Elsbury and Phil Jones all topped their round robin groups on Sunday at round 25 at Wem Albion – the last before finals day this coming weekend.

And all three were unbeaten 13-up stars in their groups, which meant Boulton (Adderley) topped the final overall series points table on 245, ahead of Elsbury (Hadnall) on 243 and Nantwich Park Road man Jones with 240.

Whitchurch father and son, Alan and Jack Purcell were also group winners on a day that attracted a lower than usual turnout, but one which organiser Jamie Brookes still enjoyed.

“I’ve always liked the Wem Albion club, but even more so now as they were very friendly and appreciative – and the green ran lovely with some very tricky but great marks,” said Brookes. “Considering it was Meole finals day we had a fantastic turnout of 43 bowlers in total.”

Other table-toppers on Sunday were Ben Parkes, Steve Dance, Ben Hinton, Roger Candlin and Des Conneely.

n Edgmond Bowling Club start another high profile season with a special promotion on Saturday.

That’s when the village club near Newport are running an open day from 10am to 4pm to try and attract more members ahead of a year that will see them run a big money Edgmond Summer Open in July.

“Contrary to myth, crown green bowling is not an old man’s game - we have members ranging from 12-years-old to 90 plus,” said a club spokesperson. “Our members come from all walks of life and are at various levels of skill and commitment – so if you are looking to take up a gentle hobby, then crown green bowling might be for you!”

A qualified coach will be on hand on Saturday and all the necessary equipment and, away from the green that was voted the best in the Whitchurch League last year, the club boasts a wide social diary throughout the year.