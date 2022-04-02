Meole Brace Open is ready for bumper finals day

Bowls

The 32 qualifiers in the £5,610 Coors Meole Brace Open include a host of big names to chase the £1,000 first prize and ticket to the Champion of Champions in September.

And the line-up is so good that Ade Jennings, son of promoter Barry, can’t wait for the action to start at the Shrewsbury club at 11.30am.

“We were really pleased with the two qualifying weekends – the weather was gorgeous, the bowling was excellent and the greens are a credit to the members of Meole Brace who have worked hard on them through the winter,” said Ade Jennings.

“We’ve had a good mix of Shropshire bowlers qualify along with some of the top players in the country including, arguably the No. 1 bowler in the country, Callum Wraight, along with Greg Smith and Simon Coupe.

“Wayne Rogers is the only other past winner in the field and there are four previous runners-up as well in Chris Ward, Clay Flattley, Leighton Roberts and Martin Gaut.”

Castlefields king Wraight beat Gaut in the final the last time the title was contested in 2019 and, as holder, he’s rated the 4-1 favourite with bookie Kevin Price.

His big Midlands rival Smith is a 9-2 shot and Preston star Coupe has a 7-1 tag, but the claims of the likes of Spencer Clarke, Peter Farmer, Rich Goddard and Paul Evans can’t be ignored.

And as for a good outside bet, Jennings jnr said: “I would say that the stand out performance of the first weekend was Andy Armstrong of Hanmer, who came through a very difficult qualifying group and played very well to beat former winner Graeme Wilson to qualify.

“Practice for all players is at 11am, refreshments will be available all day and there will be a bookie in attendance.”

First round pairings: Gary Neal (Hanwood) v Gareth Herbert (The Woodman), Chris Barton (NBQV) v Gary Owen (Fenton Private), Leighton Roberts (Ifton) v Simon Coupe (Preston), Chris Ward (Victoria Park) v Wayne Rogers (Burway), Matt Beeston (Hanmer) v Greg Smith (West Brom), Adam Jones (Thongsbridge) v Rich Goddard (Castlefields), Glynn Storer (Windmill) v Martin Gaut (St Georges), Andy Armstrong (Hanmer) v Tom Vickers (Wharton Cons), Rob Pierce (St Asaph) v Keiron Roberts (Ifton), Callum Wraight (Castlefields) v Glen Herbert (Ward End Cons), Owen Jackson (Preston) v Clay Flattley (SJBC), Martin Lloyd (District) v Paul Evans (Sir John Bayley), Tom Palmer (Kings Heath Park) v Spencer Clarke (Sir John Bayley), Terry Brook (Halifax) v Aaron King (Newport), Darrell Handley (Woodfield) v Peter Farmer (Newport), Daniel Nixon (Wharton Cons) v Alex Hassall (Wem USC).

Elsewhere, the blip caused by the Covid surge is over and the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series resumes on Sunday.

After last weekend’s action planned for Shifnal had to be cancelled, round 25 goes ahead at Wem Albion (SY4 5HR) – another new venue for the eighth series.

Round robin sessions, with 13-up handicapped games, start at 9am and 1pm with organiser Jamie Bookes eager to stress a couple of points.

“Tomorrow is the last qualifying date and sessions of the 2021-2022 winter series ahead of next weekend’s finals day,” he said. “Anyone is welcome to come along and get their arm swinging ready for the fast approaching, much awaited, summer season.