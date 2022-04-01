Burway Open return set to be hit with £1,400 prize

Bowls

The re-launched one-day open, using both greens at the Ludlow club, starts at 11am with county stars like Callum Wraight, Spencer Clarke, Derek Wright, Clay Flattley Wayne Phillips, Stuart Rutter and Jamie King among the 64 hopefuls chasing a £500 first prize.

But they will face a high class challenge from travellers from further afield, including former Hanwood man Greg Smith, Ifton’s Leighton Roberts, Matt Gilmore, Elliot McGuinness and Jon Palmer.

A successful day tomorrow would mean the end of an encouraging winter for Burway, with its hometown Ludlow League now safe with a new sponsor and county men Wayne Rogers and Kiah Roberts having committed to the Premier League side, along with the returning Nick Lewis.

Meanwhile, county bowlers Martin Gaut (St Georges) and Andy Marshall (Hadnall) face a delayed start to their bid to qualify in the Woodfield Open tomorrow.