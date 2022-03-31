Shropshire's booming winter bowls series pushes doors even wider

Bowls stock

North Shropshire Parks association now has a new-look constitution which encourages clubs from all over the county to affiliate and give their young bowlers a new, bigger stage to perform on.

The change was approved at last week’s AGM – which was held via Zoom due to the rise in positive Covid cases locally – and had an instant result.

Association chairman Phil Scott said: “The junior constitution rule was passed and 33 players been invited to play in the British Parks 10-a-side competition which is going to be held at Nantwich Park Road on Sunday, April 24. This will be good for Shropshire as a whole and Prince of Wales Hotel, Sinclair and Shifnal all confirmed their affiliation within 24 hours.”

On the personnel front, Tim Jordan was elected to join Dale Booth, Andy Smith and Martin Lloyd as senior team selectors as North Shropshire look to build on their County Cup final appearance last year.

“There was nothing else major and a low attendance might be because the meeting was a virtual one because Covid,” added Scott.

He and his wife Marie agreed to succeed Paula Healey as she ended an eight-year spell as secretary at the meeting, Scott adding: “As if we haven’t got enough to do! No-one wants to do anything anymore.”