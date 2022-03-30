Whitchurch League meeting called off due to Covid

Bowls stock

Tonight’s executive meeting of the SPS Whitchurch League, due to have been held in person at the Archbiald Worthington Club, is now a virtual one on Zoom starting at 7.30pm.

League chairman Phil Scott said the switch had been made ‘due to a major Covid outbreak among officers’.

He added: “We held a management meeting with the Market Drayton League two weeks ago and at least 10 have tested positive since.

“So it’s not worth the risk for club delegates with the current rises in rates across the country.

“Scorecards can be collected on Saturday at Bridgewater between 1pm and 3pm – and Drayton and Barlows league cards will be available then also.”

On the agenda tonight is the presentation of a feasibility study into launching a single administrative body for the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues.