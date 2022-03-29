Time for bowls to face the music with brand new era

Bowls new era

That’s the aim of a big name invitation competition at Whitchurch’s District Club that will feature music-backed introductions for the cream of the local bowling talent, including County Merit winners Callum Wraight, Derek Wright, Martin Lloyd and current champion Jack Hewitt.

It’s the brainchild of Shropshire and Wem USC legend Wright who said: “We have got to try and throw off the cloth cap image of the game and realise it is 2022 - and this is just a start.”

Sponsored by Telford-based Blair Heating Services, the District Invitation will see action from 7pm for a guaranteed £100 first prize with three-in-a-row County Handicap winner Rich Lawson, British Junior Merit winner Andy Armstrong, county star Stuart Rutter and Hanmer ace Robin Bennett also in the hunt.

A special programme will be produced, a raffle run and refreshments available, with all proceeds going to the development of bowls in north Shropshire.

First round pairings are: Wright v Lawson, Rutter v Armstrong, Lloyd v Bennett, Hewitt v Wraight.

The champions of Shropshire’s elite bowls league have had to decline the chance of a place in this year’s World Club Championship.

Sir John Bayley topped the Premier League last year but missed out on the coveted eight-a-side knockout as the Shropshire association nominated the last two winners of the County Cup – St Georges and Wrockwardine Wood – as they had missed out due to the championship being cancelled due to Covid.

But when Welsh nominees Coed Talon withdrew from their qualification spot at Spen Victoria this coming Sunday, the door opened for Wellington-based Bayley to travel to Cleckheaton.

However, Bayley skipper Spencer Clarke said: “Unfortunately, since provisionally putting our name forward, I had to email Phil Scott (county chairman) and say we would struggle to field a team and I believe he has now notified the BCGBA accordingly.

“We have three players who have already qualified for the Meole Brace Open finals on same day and a couple of our players have already played for Nordley in the championship this season.”

Two pre-season bowling league meetings have been called off, with the rising number of Covid cases a key factor.

The Barlows Whitchurch Over-60 League was due to have an executive meeting at Tilstock BC this afternoon, but a spokesperson said: “This has been cancelled due to Covid cases.

“Match cards will now be available to collect at Bridgewater BC on Saturday, April 2.”

And a Market Drayton Senior Citizens League meeting planned for tomorrow at the Beacon Community Centre is also off, secretary-treasurer Wendy Icke explaining: “Someone on our committee has recently had Covid.”

Shropshire’s junior selectors are determined to get their message across ahead of the post-pandemic relaunch of the British under-18 county championship.

They are calling on all juniors bowling at any Shropshire club to put themselves forward by attending the county junior trials on Saturday, April 16, at Old Shrewsbury (11am to 5pm).

“Shropshire juniors are one of only four counties who are lucky enough to be able to compete in the 2022 British Junior County championship – with the first game against Staffordshire on May 8,” said the selectors in a statement.

“All the selectors would like to see all juniors at the trials before team selection is done later that day for the first county match.

“There will be plenty of 11-up games at Old Shrewsbury and it’s an opportunity to be recognised and join the Shropshire squad for 2022 and beyond.”

Steve Burmingham and Richard Carr are new to the selection panel this year, joining Phil Scott, Isobel Jones, Brenda Slingo and Derek Killen.

A new drive to attract more people into the sport will be launched by Much Wenlock Bowls Club on Saturday.

Free taster sessions on Saturdays, aimed at people of all ages and lasting two hours, will start at 10am with all the required equipment supplied by the club. “We are offering free coaching for beginners and novices – and the coaching will be conducted by a fully qualified coach,” said club secretary Mervyn Jarman, who can be contacted on 01952 726784 for further details.

Close neighbours Horsehay BC are looking to attract new bowlers for their ladies team and will hold an open session on Thursday from 6pm with beginners welcome to attend.

Meole Brace are the only Shropshire bowls club to have entered this year’s British Super Cup with the deadline for entries looming on Thursday.

Past finalists in the four home-four away 31-up knockout for the Arthur Land Trophy, the Shrewsbury club were among 27 clubs who had contacted the organisers and paid the £50 entry fee at the weekend.