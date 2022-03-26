Sun set to lure out bowls fans to Meole Brace Open

Callum Wraight

It’s the last chance to grab places in the April 3 finals day line-up at the Shrewsbury club and the chance of a £1,000 first prize and ticket to the Champion of Champions that goes with it.

Ade Jennings, son of promoter Barry, said: “It was a brilliant first weekend with plenty of local interest already qualifying for finals day.

“Today, we have a number of past winners in action, including Wayne Phillips, Matt Gilmore, Rob Hitchen, Andy Hughes, Jeremy Muff and Ant Aldridge. There’s also local bowlers Chris Worthington, Jamie King, Leighton Roberts, Colin Beaman and Clay Flattley, while on Sunday we have Gary Owen, Steve Morrey and Jon Palmer and locals Gary Neal, Rich Goddard, Jack Hewitt and Martin Lloyd.”

Reigning champion Callum Wraight is one of those who has already qualified – and his hectic schedule continues with a one-day comp at Stockingford in Nuneaton today and qualifying in the Woodley Spring Classic in Stockport tomorrow along with the in-form Martin Gaut.

Covid refuses to release its lingering influence on the local bowls scene, causing the cancellation of a popular event tomorrow. (SUN)

Round 27 of the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series was due to be played at the new venue of Shifnal, with the forecast and places in the April 10 finals day to secure expected to attract a big entry.

But series organiser Jamie Brookes said: “Unfortunately I, along with at least five others (series regulars), have tested positive for Covid. Although I run the winter series as a ‘turn up if you want’ scenario, I feel that I shouldn’t encourage further transmission when we already have an outbreak, possibly, from a previous winter series day.

“Therefore, apologetically, tomorrow round at Shifnal is cancelled.”

While Shifnal will be quiet, Nantwich Park Road will be a hive of activity today on one day one of a level one coaching course with County Development Officer Pauline Wilson at the helm.

A late team withdrawal has not dented the optimism of Highley Bowling League officials as they look forward to the 2022 season.

Horsehay have had to pull out one of their two team but, with Shifnal accepted as newcomers, the league will boast two divisions of 10 sides playing eight-a-side fixtures from Tuesday, April 19.

League chief John Palmer said: “Horsehay have confirmed that they only have sufficient players to field one team this year.