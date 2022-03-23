Big changes on the agenda for North Shropshire Parks Association meeting

Bowls stock pic

The bowls body, promoters of the popular winter series, meets at Whitchurch’s District Club at 7.30pm with a key role to fill and an exciting affiliation proposal to vote on.

“We are looking for a new secretary as Paula Healey is stepping down after eight years in the role,” said Parks chairman Phil Scott. “We thank her for all her input during this time and hopefully someone will come forward to take on this role in 2022.”

Scott had already revealed the plan to change the association’s affiliation rules to try and increase their under-18 player pool last month.

“As we all come out of Covid and hopefully into a near normal bowls season, we are planning on changing the constitution to allow more junior players around the county have access to national competitions by allowing their clubs to affiliate to North Shropshire Parks,” he explained. “It costs just £10 and would enable us to select junior players from more clubs to give them more experience at that level.

“This includes a junior 10-a-side competition which is being held in North Shropshire on April 24, a junior 5-a-side which is being held in Yorkshire in August and the Junior Merit which this year is in Warwickshire in July.