Three 'driving forces' made life members of Shropshire Bowls Association

Shropshire chairman Phil Scott, right, with Barry Jennings and his wife Lynne at the county’s annual meeting

Former chairman Barry Jennings, recently retired secretary Mo Corley and current treasurer Brian Kitson were all awarded the honour for services to the sport at the county’s AGM at Wem USC earlier this month.

Shrewsbury-based Jennings started his illustrious career with the county in 1987 and served as a junior selector and competition secretary before stepping up to become county president in 2006.

In 2009, when already established as Shropshire’s first welfare officer, he became the first chairman of the association in living memory – and later that year he watched on with pride as Shropshire’s senior team won the Crosfield Cup for only the second time, before rising to the pinnacle of the sport in 2011 by becoming British president.

Corley, from Wem, was elected county secretary in 2006, serving for 15 years, and current chairman Phil Scott said: “Her dedication to duty was soon apparent for all to see and her sound working relationships with Barry Jennings and Brian Kitson gave the county and its executive a new purpose.

“Never one to let anyone down, Mo agreed to continue as county secretary in 2020 when she really wanted to retire, helping the association out of manpower crisis just before the Covid pandemic brought the game to a complete standstill.”

Kitson, perhaps better known as the respected secretary of the Shropshire Cricket League, was unable to attend the annual meeting due to ill health.

n South Shropshire bowls is in mourning after the passing of a true gentleman of the sport.

Tony Cowdale, who played a lead role when Craven Arms featured in the Shropshire Premier League, passed away on March 12 aged 81.

A three-time winner of the Ludlow League Merit – in 1978, 1982 and 1991 – league treasurer Phil Baker said: “He was a true gent in the world of bowls and will be greatly missed by the bowling family. Tony was a real stalwart of Craven Arms Bowling Club, looking after the green for many years, providing an excellent playing surface, and the league’s sincere condolences go out to all the family.”

Val Parsonage added: “Rest in peace Tony – another bowling legend gone to join Stuart Parsonage and John Coxill.”

And Burway star Duncan Pressley said: “Tony was not only a great bowler, but a gentleman on and off the green.”