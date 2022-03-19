Wrockwadine Wood aim for a place in World Club Championships

Bowls stock

The Telford bowls club feature in the first qualifier of the 2022 championships at Spen Victoria in Cleckheaton as proud County Cup holders following victory over Ifton in the final at Meole Brace.

And skipper Jamie King will lead his men to West Yorkshire in upbeat mood ahead of an opening eight-a-side showdown against Merseyside qualifiers Birchley St Marys.

Victory in that tie would lead to a shot against either Willenhall Nordley (Staffordshire) or Dearne Sports of South Yorkshire, with a ticket to finals day at the same venue on April 17 at stake.

The Wrockites have past County Merit winner Rob Roden missing due to Covid and chairperson Steve Roberts is unavailable, but King still has high hopes.

“We’re going to give it our best and hopefully carry on our form from the end of last season,” said the 2021 Premier League averages winner King.

“It’s a long way to travel but we are all excited for the season to start again.”

The Wood travel party is: King, Steve Broome, Stuart Rutter, Dan Taylor, Liam Stevens. Dale Downes, Rob Jones, Josh Cotton, Jamie Wyer, Stuart Clee, Martin Williams.