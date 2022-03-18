Ludlow Bowls League gears up with a new deal

Bowls

Ludlow Motors have succeeded Flowfit as sponsors of a league that will bounce back after two Covid hit years with a new chairman in Russell Davies and eight teams playing 10-a-side fixtures on Thursday nights from April 28.

“We are delighted to announce our new league sponsors are Ludlow Motors,” said league secretary Steve Birmingham.

“We were hopeful that we could have a local business continue to sponsor its local bowls league – and we’re chuffed that Ludlow Motors are now on board.”

Ludlow Motors is a family-owned business that has served motorists in Shropshire and the West Midlands for over 60 years, first founded by Derrick Grieveson in Worcester in 1953.

n The pandemic has seen three bowls teams lost by the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League.

A total of 38 sides will compete in eight-a-side fixtures on Tuesday afternoons this year – down three from 2019 – but league officials aim to build up numbers in future.

“For 2022 we shall go back to three divisions – division one consisting of 14 teams and starting on April 5, and divisions two and three with12 teams from April 19,” said a league spokesperson.

“The rule was passed (at the AGM) that, in the third division only, a team can play a player twice if they are short. That team’s aggregate will be reduced by six chalks per player playing twice and their second game will not count in their division averages.”